11 hours ago

The Acting Managing Director of the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE), Awudu Dawuda, has revealed that only 80 of the 245 Ayalolo buses procured by the government in 2016 are currently operating in Accra, exacerbating the city’s ongoing transport challenges.

His remarks come amid worsening transport congestion in the capital, which has left commuters queuing for long hours, particularly during peak periods, to access public transport.

Ayalolo—a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system whose name means “still moving on” in Ga—was launched in 2016 to ease traffic congestion and provide a modern, scheduled transport option for urban commuters. Managed by GAPTE, the system has seen its services decline in recent years.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Mr. Dawuda said that while 245 buses were originally procured for Accra, a significant number were later redeployed to other regions.

“When I took over, we were left with only 80 buses out of the 245 procured in 2016. The buses were meant to operate within Accra, but 60 were sent to Kumasi, 10 to Takoradi, and another 10 to Tamale at the behest of the then Ministry of Transport,” he explained.

The redeployment, he said, severely affected Ayalolo’s operations and limited its ability to meet commuter demand in the capital.

Mr. Dawuda added that steps are being taken to restore services, including retrieving buses stationed outside Accra. “Approval has been granted for us to bring back the 60 buses in Kumasi to bolster operations here,” he said.

He also noted that nearly 60 buses had been parked due to breakdowns, further reducing operational capacity. “We have repaired these buses through our own efforts to get them back on the road,” he added.

The GAPTE Acting MD expressed optimism that these interventions will help ease the transport burden on commuters in Accra in the coming weeks.