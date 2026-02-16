9 minutes ago

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has renewed calls for structural reforms in Ghana’s Parliament, arguing that the Speaker should be elected from among sitting Members of Parliament to strengthen legislative effectiveness.

Speaking on JoyNews AM on Monday, February 16, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu observed that Ghana is unique on the African continent for maintaining a system where the Speaker of Parliament is not an MP.

“Ghana’s Parliament, in Africa, I think, is the only one whose Speaker is not a member of Parliament. A few things ought to be set right,” he stated.

He cautioned that a Speaker who is not embedded in parliamentary work risks becoming disconnected from the day-to-day realities of lawmaking and oversight.

“Oftentimes, it may be self-serving, and it may not really contribute to developing Parliament. And I think it’s not the best for us,” he added.

While acknowledging that the arrangement dates back to Ghana’s independence, the former Majority Leader said the country must now critically reassess whether the system still serves its democratic needs.

“I don’t know from where we inherited this. At the time of independence, it was bequeathed to us. But now the time has arrived to reconsider it,” he noted.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also revealed that he had formally raised the issue with the Constitutional Review Committee, urging members to consider amending the law to align Ghana with international parliamentary norms.

“I spoke to the Constitutional Review Committee on this, urging that they should change it. I think the time has arrived. Let’s make that bold decision,” he said.

His comments add to ongoing debates about constitutional reforms and the need to modernise Ghana’s parliamentary system to enhance accountability, institutional development, and democratic governance.