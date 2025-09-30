3 hours ago

Malawi has entered a new chapter in its democratic journey with the swearing-in of Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah, JSC, as the country’s Vice President.

At 69, Dr Jane Ansah is not only the second woman in Malawi’s history to hold the high office but also a seasoned legal luminary whose story resonates beyond Malawi’s borders, thanks to her marriage to a Ghanaian clergyman.

Landmark Election Victory

Dr. Ansah ascended to the vice-presidency following the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) resounding victory in the 2025 general elections.

The DPP ticket, led by former president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika with Ansah as his running mate, secured 56.8% of the votes.

The victory marked Mutharika’s comeback after years in the political wilderness and reaffirmed Malawians’ confidence in a leadership duo promising economic reforms and stronger democratic institutions.

Her election represents more than political arithmetic.

For many, Dr Ansah’s presence on the ticket symbolized continuity, integrity, and the ability to bridge the gap between Malawi’s judiciary and its executive.

Following in the Footsteps of Joyce Banda

Ansah now joins the ranks of Malawi’s female trailblazers in leadership, following Dr. Joyce Banda, who served as vice president from 2009 to 2012 before assuming the presidency.

This milestone underscores Malawi’s gradual but significant strides in female political representation.

A Ghanaian Dimension to Malawian Politics

Adding a pan-African twist to her rise, Dr Jane Ansah has been married for 42 years to Bishop Dr. Joseph Addo Ansah, a Ghanaian-born pastor and church leader.

Their long-standing partnership has drawn public interest, particularly because of the quiet but consistent role her husband has played in her professional and personal journey.

Dr Ansah herself has often acknowledged that her husband’s unwavering support was crucial as she navigated Malawi’s male-dominated legal and political spaces.

Legal and Academic Firsts

Dr. Ansah’s professional journey mirrors Malawi’s own democratic evolution.

1978: Called to the Malawi Bar.

1997/98: Appointed High Court judge.

2006–2011: Became Malawi’s first female Attorney-General.

2011: Elevated to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

2016–2020: Chaired the Malawi Electoral Commission during one of the country’s most turbulent election periods.

Her tenure at the Electoral Commission was controversial. The 2019 presidential election, which she oversaw, was annulled by Malawi’s Constitutional Court due to irregularities — a historic ruling in African jurisprudence.

Though she resigned in 2020, her conduct during the process reinforced her reputation as a firm yet principled public servant.

Academically, Jane Ansah has also broken barriers. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Malawi, a Master’s in International Human Rights Law, and a PhD in the same field from the University of Nottingham in the UK.

To date, she remains the only female judge in Malawi with a doctorate in law — a feat that has inspired young women lawyers across Southern Africa.

Significance for Women in Leadership

Dr Jane Ansah’s election is widely regarded as a victory for women’s leadership in Africa.

In a society where politics remains largely patriarchal, her rise underscores the role of persistence, education, and ethical leadership in breaking barriers. Her journey mirrors the story of countless African women determined to prove that competence, not gender, defines leadership.

Pan-African Symbolism

Her Ghanaian connection also holds broader significance. It is a reminder that Africa’s progress often lies in shared experiences, interconnections, and collaborations that transcend national boundaries.