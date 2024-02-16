2 hours ago

Mali's coach Sekou Chelle has opened up about experiencing dizziness and rising blood pressure after his team conceded a late goal in the AFCON 2023 quarter-final match against Ivory Coast.

A video capturing the moment water was poured on Chelle's head circulated widely, prompting him to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Initially in control of the game and leading with a goal from Nene Dorgeles, Mali faced a setback when Ivory Coast equalized in the 90th minute through Simon Adingra, and then secured victory with a late header in extra time by Diakite.

Chelle admitted feeling overwhelmed by health issues after Ivory Coast's second goal.

"After the Elephants' second goal, I started to feel dizzy, my blood pressure was rising," he explained. "Thankfully, my compatriot poured enough water on my head to stabilize my blood pressure."

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Malians remain proud of their team's achievements in the tournament, including topping their group and defeating Burkina Faso in the round of 16.

Looking ahead, Chelle and the Mali team will aim to build upon their performance when the AFCON returns to Morocco next year.