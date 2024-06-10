4 hours ago

The Mali national football team have been dealt a huge travel disruption as they gear up to face Madagascar in a crucial 2026 world cup qualifier.

After a last-minute 1-2 defeat to Ghana in the third round of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, coach Eric Chelle and his squad are now gearing up to face Madagascar on Tuesday.

This critical match, originally scheduled to be held in Madagascar, has been relocated to Johannesburg due to the lack of an approved stadium on the island nation.

Despite Madagascar being perceived as a more manageable opponent, Mali is currently dealing with a series of logistical nightmares as they attempt to reach South Africa for the match. Severe weather conditions have caused the postponement of the Eagles' flight three times.

On Monday, they were finally set to depart, but instead of the planned direct 7-hour flight, they now face a journey with a stopover in Ethiopia, significantly prolonging their travel time.

This change means that instead of arriving in South Africa at least 24 hours before kickoff, the Mali team is now expected to land on Tuesday morning between 4 am and 5 am GMT.

This severely tight schedule compromises the players' recovery time and physical condition, presenting a substantial disadvantage ahead of the crucial game.

Currently sitting in fourth place in their group, Mali is in a position where a victory against Madagascar is imperative.

The travel disruptions add to the pressure, making their task even more daunting. As they navigate these challenges, the team’s resilience and ability to adapt will be put to the test in their quest to secure a much-needed win.