4 hours ago

Malian young talent, Levy Nene, has completed a move to Danish club FC Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy, signing a long-term contract.

The 18-year-old's transfer follows his outstanding performances at the recent Gothia Cup, where his academy emerged victorious, showcasing his potential on a global stage.

Nene's transition to FC Nordsjaelland follows his former schoolmate and soccer companion, 18-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi, who also made the switch from the Right to Dream Academy earlier in the spring season.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the move, Nene stated, "I am super excited to have signed the contract with FC Nordsjaelland.

I see it as a fantastic opportunity to be part of such a talented environment. I can't wait to get started and give everything I have on the pitch."

Nene joins FC Nordsjaelland's African contingent from the Right to Dream Academy for the 2024-25 season, alongside Araphat Mohammed.

With his talent and determination, Nene aims to emulate the success of former academy graduates like Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who blossomed into top stars at FC Nordsjaelland.

Levy Nene is the younger brother of Nene Dorgeles who play for RB Salzburg.