15 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari is poised to return to Swedish club Malmo FF this month following the conclusion of his loan stint with Danish club Viborg FF.

Viborg has opted not to activate the purchase option for the 24-year-old, who scored two goals in 13 appearances during his time with the club.

Abubakari remains under contract with Malmo FF until December 2025.

His career is highlighted by significant achievements, including winning the Swedish championship and the Swedish Cup. Additionally, he is a two-time Slovak league winner and a Finnish league champion.

The former Charity Stars player began his European journey in Portugal, where he played for clubs such as Vizela, Moreirense, and Casa Pia.

Since joining Malmo FF in 2021, Abubakari has experienced loan spells at various clubs, including HJK Helsinki, Slovan Bratislava, and most recently, Viborg FF.

His return to Malmo FF signifies a new chapter as he prepares to reintegrate with the Swedish side and contribute to their upcoming campaign.

Abubakari's European journey reflects his versatility and adaptability across different leagues and teams, showcasing his ability to perform and excel in diverse football environments.