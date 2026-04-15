4 hours ago

Swedish giants Malmö FF have confirmed the signing of highly rated Ghanaian youngster Isaac Assibu from the West African Football Academy (WAFA).

The teenage midfielder will initially link up with Malmö’s under-19 squad, as the club continues to invest in emerging talent from West Africa.

Assibu’s move follows a growing connection between Malmö FF and WAFA, with striker Yassin Mohammed having made a similar switch to the Swedish side last year.

Speaking after the announcement, Assibu expressed both pride and determination as he begins a new chapter in Europe.

“I am very proud to be here,” he said. “My background has taught me the importance of hard work and always being hungry to get better. I am here at Malmö FF to develop and give everything for the club.”

Malmö FF have built a reputation for nurturing young players and providing a pathway to top-level football, and Assibu will be hoping to follow that trajectory as he adapts to life in Sweden.

The move also highlights WAFA’s continued role as a key producer of football talent in Ghana, with its graduates increasingly attracting attention from clubs across Europe.