The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League enters Match Day 13 this weekend with some appealing fixtures to look ahead to. Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be looking forward to a win over arch rivals Fabulous Ladies to make up for last weekend’s disappointing loss to Dreamz Ladies. The Techiman giants crashed to a 3-1 loss to the newcomers at the Bantama Astro Turf following goals from Sarah Nyarko, Dorothy Pokuaa and Ivy Osei Wusu before Tracey Twum pulled one back in the closing stages. They lead the table with 23 points – two points ahead of Pearl Pia Ladies who are in second place with 21 points. Here is what to expect from the various centres in the Northern Zone.

AMPEM DARKOA LADIES VRS FABULOUS LADIES

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have bagged 7 wins from 12 matches whereas the visitors have managed only 2 wins from 12 games grabbing a paltry 8 points from a possible 36 points. With the title race becoming keener and keener, a slip against Fabulous Ladies will affect their fortunes as Pear Pial Ladies continue to breathe down their neck. Leading top scorer Mary Amponsah will look to increase her tally in the League whilst Princess Owusu of Fabulous would be hoping to have an impact to push her side from the bottom half of the table. Fabulous Ladies are at the bottom of the table with 8 points having a 15 point deficit from the top spot. With 2 wins, 8 defeats and 2 draws in the ongoing season, the match looks like a dead rubber for the Champions having in mind their strong home record. A win for Ampem Darkoa will further enhance their title push while Fabulous Ladies look to turn their fortunes around with only six games to end the zonal League.

PEARLPIA LADIES VRS CANDY SOCCER ACADEMY

Second placed PearlPia Ladies will host debutants Candy Soccer Academy at the Aliu Mahama stadium. The "Pearls" will be looking to do a double over the Dormaa lads as they host them in Tamale. Pearlpia Ladies picked an impressive away win against Candy Soccer Academy at the Nana Ayemang Badu I Park in the first round of the season. Home support would be count in favour of PearlPia Ladies in this encounter.

TAMALE SUPER LADIES VRS DREAMZ LADIES

The Aliu Mahama Sports stadium will host the game between Tamale Super Ladies and Dreamz Ladies. Both teams would go into this fixture aiming to maintain their winning run after picking vital points in the previous games. Tamale Super Ladies FC have bagged 11 points after 12 matches and are in the relegation zone, sitting in the 8th position whilst Dreamz Ladies sit in 3rd place with 20 points – three points off the top after defeating defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies at home. Dreamz Ladies were winners in the first leg as they thumped Tamale Super Ladies 6:1 at the Bantama Astro Turf.

ASHTOWN LADIES VRS NORTHERN LADIES

Ashtown Ladies will clash with Northern Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf on Sunday, March 12. The host suffered a 2-0 defeat to strugglers Candy Soccer Academy and would aim to bounce back to winning ways in this encounter. Northern Ladies feasted against Supreme Ladies when they hosted them at the Aliu Mahama sports stadium in a 4 -0 thriller. Northern Ladies have been weakened by the departure of play maker Jafar Rahama who has joined Berry Ladies. Currently, Northern Ladies have moved up the table to the 4th position while Ashtown Ladies have dropped to the 7th place. A win for either side will move them closer to the Top 4 or the bottom spot.

SUPREME LADIES VRS PRISONS LADIES

Supreme Ladies will rub shoulders with Sunyani based Prisons Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf on Sunday. Both teams will be looking forward to a win to return to winning ways following defeats in the last round of matches. Supreme Ladies who started the season in a blistering fashion have dipped in form having won only once in their last three League matches. The Kumasi based side are 6th in the table with 16 points – 7 points adrift of the top spot and three points behind Prisons Ladies who are 5th with 19 points. A win for either side will push them into the top four looking at the point difference at the top half of the table. The match is scheduled for 3pm kick off in Kumasi on Sunday.