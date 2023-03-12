39 minutes ago

Defending Champions, Ampem Darkoa shared the spoils with Fabulous Ladies in highly competitive game at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. The 4-goal thriller all began on a sound note for the home as Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah smashed home the opener after only two minutes into the game.

Fabulous Ladies pushed right after going behind but were denied an equaliser. The Kumasi giants continued to press forward and got rewarded in the 20th minute through Charity Mensah who scored a brilliant solo run. The champions were pegged back as Fabulous Ladies scored to take a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute. Lead striker Princess Owusu grabbed her second of the day as she slotted home from close range to put them ahead.

Ampem Darkoa responded right after half time through Mary Amponsah who scored to draw them level.

Ashtown Ladies gained the bragging rights over Northern Ladies as they record a 1-0 victory Saturday. Ella Oheneba Asiedu scored the only goal of the match at the Kokoase Astro Turf at Bantama.

Full Northern Zone Results: