1 hour ago

League Leaders Army Ladies, second placed Hasaacas Ladies and inform Berry Ladies have tough matches to contend with on Matchday 12 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. The three sides are still pushing for the title despite the Army girls having an impressive run thus far. Army Ladies beat Thunder Queens, Hasaacas Ladies and drew with Faith Ladies in their last three encounters – to open a two point gap at the top of the table – with six matches to the zonal League campaign. They take on bottom placed Ridge City on Matchday 13. Here is a preview of matches in the Southern Zone.

FAITH LADIES VRS BERRY LADIES

Faith Ladies drew goalless with Army Ladies last weekend to extend their winless run to three as they dropped to the third spot in the League log with 21 points. The Dansoman based side face inform Berry Ladies at the Carl Reindolf Park on Sunday. The last time these two sides met, Faith Ladies managed to beat Berry Ladies 2-0 to pick all the points at the Madina Astro Turf in the first round of the season. Ahead of the cracker on Sunday, Faith Ladies and Berry Ladies are separated by three points, sitting in third and fifth positions respectively. Berry Ladies would come into this game unbeaten in their last five games, with hopes of extending their record while Faith Ladies would also seek to boost their title hunt by pilling pressure on leaders Army Ladies and second placed Hasaacas Ladies.

RIDGE CITY VRS ARMY LADIES

Bottom placed Ridge City will come up against Southern Zone leaders Army Ladies at the Madina Astro Turf Friday afternoon. Army Ladies took many by surprise this season after climbing their way to the top of the league table and recording only one loss in the entire campaign. With 25 points after 12 League matches they have 23 more points than their opponents who have bagged only two 2 points thus far. Ridge City FC have been abysmal in their first season in the Women's Premier League having gone 12 matches without a win and lie at the bottom of the table with 2 points. The task looks a daunting one for Ridge City looking at the quality of Army Ladies and their consistent run in the League.

SOCCER INTELLECTUALS VRS POLICE LADIES

Soccer Intellectuals have huffed and puffed thus far with some below par performances in the Premier League. The Ajumako based side who have been underwhelming in the League take on Police Ladies at the Ajumako Eduyaw Assasan Park. Both sides have been underwhelming in this seasons League judging from their abilities, talents and attributes. This game will be fiercely contested as both teams are in dire need of the points to appreciate from the relegation drop. When the two clashed in the first leg, Soccer Intellectuals crashed Police 2-0 at the Achimota Park. Both teams go into this fixture after sharing the spoils in their last games preceding this one.

LADYSTRIKERS VRS ESSIAM SOCRATES LADIES

Lady Strikers will entertain Essiam Socrates Ladies at the Robert Mensah Stadium on Saturday. Ladystrikers have secured just two points from their last two league games after a one all draw at home against Faith Ladies and a one all draw against Berry Ladies on the road. Ladystrikers are struggling and battling relegation this season and are 9th in the table with 13 points while the debutants Essiam Socrates Ladies sit in 4th place with 20 points.

HASAACAS LADIES VRS THUNDERQUEENS

The Sekondi Gyandu Park will host the encounter between former champions Hasaacas Ladies and Thunder Queens. Meetings between these two clubs have gone well for the home side over the years as they have lost only once to the visitors at the home. Thunder Queens will seek for revenge as they were defeated in the first round by a lone goal at their home ground. Thunder Queens will be coming into the game fresh from a 2-0 win against Ridge City while Hasaacas Ladies seek to get back on track after picking up a draw against Police Ladies in Accra.