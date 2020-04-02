2 hours ago

The leadership of Mampong Central Seventh Day Adventist Church, has supplied food items and hand sanitizers worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Vulnerable in the church.

This activity which was held on 10th April 2020 was to salvage Vulnerable church members from the heat of any possible starvation likely to emanate from the three weeks lockdown imposed on some parts of the country under presidential directive.

The relief items were bags of rice, cooking oil and hand sanitizers and was given to about 100 Vulnerable church members.

The supply took place at the Mampong Central SDA Church premises and was done in batches to ensure Social distancing (Directives to prevent the covid19) Almost the entire Executives of the church was around to grace the Occasion and presented the food items to members of the church.

Head Pastor for the Church Pastor Henry Brenya Afoakwa, disclosed that, the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the lockdown has brought untold hardship to several lives across the globe.

A number of church members won’t be able to move out for business as usual to make money to feed themselves and their families and that's the church saw the need to do such charity.He took the opportunity to advice the members on the need to stay home and avoid being attack by the Coronavirus.

Pastor Afoakwa again advice the members of the church not to cease praying to God in these difficult moments.

Elder Charles Attah Poku in his speech said,plans are underway to open up and accept contributions from some well-to-do members in the church to support the Vulnerable and the disabled in the church.

The recipients were very grateful to the Church Pastor, Elders and the entire Church for that wonderful donation.