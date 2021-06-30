1 hour ago

The Paramount Chief of the Asante-Mampong Traditional Area, Dr. Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has admonished his residents to ensure a successful Population and Housing Census (PHC) exercise.

He made the call when officials of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) visited him at the Amaniampong Silver Palace in Asante-Mampong to enumerate him.

Interacting with the officers, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II indicated it was important for data of every household to be collected hence the need for all to participate fully in the ongoing exercise.

He advised the residents not to harass or turn away the enumerators but rather accord them with the needed respect and attention for the smooth and effective running of the exercise.

The PHC team was led by DFS Mrs Joycelyn Gordon with Gordon Yeboah Opoku (DD) of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) inclusive.

The PHC exercise

The country, led by the Ghana Statistical Service is having its 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The exercise began with the listing of the structures and currently, household data collection is ongoing and will end nationwide on July 11.

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and some officials within the government have already taken part in the exercise.