The Paramount Chief of Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region, Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II, has taken legal action against Prophet Samuel Henry, widely known as Prophet Roja, founder of Roja City International Church, over a prophecy that allegedly predicted his death and turmoil within his traditional authority.

The suit, reported by Dailyguidenetwork, was filed through his lawyer, Yaw Acheampong Boafo of Gye Nyame Chambers, and also names the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and Ali Baba Dankambary, the Angel FM presenter who hosted the programme where the prophecy was made.

In the writ, the chief is asking the court to issue an injunction preventing Prophet Roja, ABN, and Dankambary from repeating or broadcasting such statements in the future.

The legal challenge stems from a live radio session on Kumasi-based Angel FM, during which Prophet Roja allegedly claimed that the Mamponteng Palace was on the verge of disaster.

According to reports, he warned that misfortune would first strike the chief’s linguist, describing it as the fall of a “pillar,” and further suggested that Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II himself might not be safe. The prophet also questioned whether the chief could “sleep peacefully at night” due to alleged spiritual threats.

He is further said to have declared that by the end of the week, either the palace linguist or the symbolic Onyina tree in Mamponteng would die — an occurrence he linked directly to danger for the chief.

A representative of the palace dismissed these comments as false, defamatory, and threatening, arguing that they damage the reputation of Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II and place his life and that of his subordinates at risk.

The palace stressed that the chief’s resort to legal action is intended to defend his honour and ensure the safety of his leadership structure.