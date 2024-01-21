3 hours ago

The police in Kasoa have arrested Shadrach Agoya, 35, for allegedly transporting fake electrical meters.

According to Mr. Issah Salifu, Chairman of the GPRTU Kpando Station in Kasoa, a parcel was brought to the station which was to be transported to Kpando in the Volta Region.

After interrogation, they found out that they were electrical meters. Mr. Salifu then hinted the police at Kasoa Under Bridge who got the suspect apprehended.

The station officer, Chief Inspector Benjamin Asunkey then contacted the Kasoa North District Manager, Ing. Phaney Adiko to help identify the meters.

Ing. Phaney indicated that those were fake meters which did not come from the outfit of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The suspect upon further interrogation by the police refused to give information about the sender or receiver of those fake meters.

He was then arraigned before the Akweley Magistrate Court court on 18th January, 2024 and remanded to reappear on 6th February, 2024.

The General Manager of ECG in the Central Region, Mr. Emmanuel Lumor stated that ECG is the only company mandated in the Southern sector to distribute electricity and to provide meters for service connection.

He said these fake meters are substandard and can cause fire outbreaks, overloading of transformers and outages.

Mr. Lumor therefore advised customers to desist from acquiring meters from other sources apart from ECG.

"The company is clamping down on these fake meters because of the adverse effect on our operations," he added.

He added that customers should not hesitate to visit ECG's for service connection requests and other related services.