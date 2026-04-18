2 hours ago

The Akim Swedru Circuit Court has found a 37-year-old security man at Sentuo Oil Refinery, Emmanuel Oppong Krah, guilty on three charges of offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, publishing false information, and threat of death.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda, Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has been the target of unjustified attacks and insults on several social media platforms by Emmanuel, who blogs under the name #STILLGODWIN.

Despite many attempts to admonish and prevent him, Emmanuel maintained this behaviour for his own delight.

On March 14, 2026, at approximately 3:01 p.m., the accused posted misleading and abusive words on a WhatsApp platform, "Hot Issues."

In the said publication, he made disparaging statements about Hon. Akwasi Aquah, and claimed that the MP's radio stations were engaged in illegal electrical connections and failing to pay for power consumption.

The publication spread rapidly throughout the Oda area, increasing public anxiety and dissatisfaction.

Mr. Kofi Nti Anti, the General Manager of the radio station, who was also accused of bribing ECG officials, filed a complaint with the Akim Oda police. Investigations, including contact with ECG officials, revealed that the accusations were untrue and unjustified.

On Friday, April 17, 2026, the police arraigned the accused, Emmanuel Oppong Krah, before the Akim Swedru Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Akosua Atta Nyarko.

The accused pleaded guilty with explanation to all three counts. However, the court deemed his argument unsustainable and convicted him on all charges.

He asked for mercy and promised not to repeat such behaviour again. The court sentenced the defendant to a fine of 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400.00) or three (3) years in prison.

The accused was also required to sign a bond promising to be of good behaviour for three (3) years, or to serve three (3) years in prison if he failed to comply.