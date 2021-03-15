2 hours ago

A 41-year-old man, Emmanuel Okyere, popularly called Mensah has died inside a mining pit at Akyem Dokyi in the Kwabibirem Municipal District of the Eastern Region, Class FM has reported.

He died on Thursday, 11 March 2021 when he fell into the mining pit, belonging to BSD Company.

According to an eye witness who is also brother of the deceased, both were engaged in construction work, not far from the mining pit when his brother went to wash down near the pit.

He was cautioned by some children around the area against washing down near the pit.

However, he fell deep into the uncovered mining pit before he could move away from it.

All efforts to save him proved futile.

The body which has been recovered has been deposited at the St Dominic Hospital at Akwatia awaiting autopsy.