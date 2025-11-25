3 hours ago

A quiet weekend getaway in Kasoa, Central Region, turned tragic when a 44-year-old man, identified as Daniel Donkor, was found dead under strange circumstances in a guest house after reportedly checking in with his girlfriend for what hotel staff described as a “dirty weekend.”

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the High Tension Villa Guest House, where the deceased had booked a room with a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

According to management and eyewitness accounts, the couple had appeared relaxed and normal when they arrived, giving no indication of the events that would later unfold.

Sources at the facility said that Donkor was discovered naked on the hotel bed, wearing a condom, with tablets of Viagra scattered beside him.

Several unused condoms were also found in the room, heightening curiosity about what may have transpired in the hours leading to his death.

His supposed girlfriend, however, was nowhere to be found, sparking concerns about whether she fled before or after the incident.

It remains unclear whether Donkor collapsed during sexual activity or was already in distress before being discovered.

Hotel managers, upon noticing his deteriorating condition, rushed him to the Mother and Child Hospital at CP, Kasoa.

Medical staff on duty were informed that Donkor had become unresponsive “while having fun” in the hotel room.

Police at Kasoa have since taken over the case and confirm that a full-scale investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities are also working to trace the woman who checked into the guest house with the deceased, as her account is considered crucial to understanding the circumstances.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at a health facility morgue for preservation and autopsy as investigators piece together what happened during the ill-fated weekend rendezvous.