3 hours ago

A disturbing case of domestic violence has been reported at Wonkayaw, a community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, where a man allegedly bit off his wife’s ear during a violent altercation.

The victim, Madam Cecilia Fordjour, 46, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that her husband, Mr. Emmanuel Addai, attacked her after returning from a funeral.

According to her, the incident happened shortly after she had prepared food for the family.

She alleged that without provocation, her husband ordered her to leave the house.

When she attempted to serve him food, the situation escalated and he allegedly bit off her ear.

Madam Fordjour said she was rushed to the KOPAH Clinic with the severed ear, but medical staff informed her that reattachment was no longer possible due to delays in seeking treatment.

The incident was reported to the Krachi East Police Command. ASP Al-hassan Abdu-Rzak, Divisional Crime Officer of the Dambai Command, confirmed the report.

He explained that both the woman and her husband filed complaints, with Mr. Addai alleging he had also been assaulted.

“Medical forms were issued to both individuals,” ASP Abdu-Rzak noted, adding that investigations will proceed once the parties are discharged from hospital and medical reports reviewed.

GNA