51 minutes ago

An unidentified man believed to be in his early 30s has been allegedly killed and hanged in an uncompleted building at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region Thursday, June 22, 2023 in the morning.

The deceased who is not known in the Community was suspected to have killed elsewhere and hanged in the area.

An inspection conducted on the body revealed sand on his head with some markings in a form of a bites on his shoulder and other part of his body.

The deceased was suspected to have struggled with some people before leading to his death.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital Mortuary by police for Autopsy and Preservation.

Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the Assembly Member of Gomoa Nyanyano Electoral Area Joshua Mbreye lamented the High spate of killing incidents tarnishing the image of the Gomoa Nyanyano Community.

According to the Assembly Member, those found dead either murdered were all done elsewhere and the bodies dumped in the Community.

He urged the Police to thoroughly investigate the matter and arrest the suspect.