The Accra Regional Police Command has taken a 53-year-old man into custody after he allegedly threatened a police investigator with a firearm at the Accra Circuit Court, in an incident that has raised serious concerns about courtroom security and illegal possession of weapons.

The suspect, Seth Welbeck, was arrested following events that unfolded on Tuesday, February 3, shortly after he appeared before the court in relation to a separate case involving alleged document forgery.

According to a police statement released on February 7, Mr Welbeck had been formally served with a criminal summons and complied by reporting to court.

After proceedings concluded, he was being escorted to the court holding cells when he asked officers for permission to briefly access his vehicle to secure it.

Police say that during this moment, Mr Welbeck allegedly retrieved a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE pistol, loaded with nine rounds of 9mm ammunition, from the vehicle. He is accused of pointing the weapon directly at the investigator escorting him and issuing a threat.

The situation was quickly defused through the swift intervention of the investigator, with support from other court officials and members of the public present. The suspect was disarmed without any shots being fired, preventing what authorities say could have been a tragic outcome.

Mr Welbeck is currently being held in police custody and is assisting with ongoing investigations. He is expected to be formally charged and arraigned before court in the coming days to answer for offences related to unlawful possession of a firearm and threatening a public officer.

In response to the incident, the Accra Regional Police Command has issued a strong warning against violence, intimidation, and the illegal handling of firearms, stressing that such conduct endangers lives and undermines the justice system.

The Police further called on the public to adhere strictly to court procedures and to cooperate with law enforcement at all times, emphasizing that any attempt to obstruct justice or threaten public officials will be met with decisive legal action.