5 hours ago

A 21-year-old man has been arrested at Kasoa new market for posing as a woman to steal goods from market women.

According to head of the market security team, Alahji Haruna Tetteh Mensah, the suspect dressed as a woman under the guise of being a trader, took advantage of the seemingly empty state of the market to steal.

He was dressed in trousers and a blouse, head scarf and had a cloth wrapped around his waist.

But luck run out on him when traders became suspicious of his activities and looks and raised an alarm.

The suspect was apprehended and subsequently handed over to the Kasoa new market Police station for further investigation.

The security chief told Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei that, they have recorded series of theft in the market.

They have therefore resolved to increase patrols to safeguard goods in the market especially during the festive Christmas season.