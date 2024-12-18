3 hours ago

A yet-to-be-identified man has been arrested for vandalizing vehicles on Parliament’s premises in Accra.

Adom News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Ohene Amponsah reported that, the suspected invaded the car park and began smashing several vehicles on the compound.

The vehicles, including Land Cruisers, had their windscreen and windows destroyed.

The suspect wielded a hoe which he used to smash the vehicles.

Parliamentary security personnel swiftly moved in to apprehend the man and prevent further damage before handing him over to police officers stationed at Parliament.

While being apprehended, he was heard saying, Father have mercy on them; they do not know what they are doing.

The owners of the affected cars are however yet to be identified although the police have commenced investigations.