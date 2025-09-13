21 hours ago

Police in the North East Region have arrested a 46-year-old man, Nana Amadu, at Gbintiri near Nalerigu for possessing narcotic and restricted drugs without lawful authority.

The arrest was made during an intelligence-led operation on Friday, September 12, 2025. A search conducted at the suspect’s residence led to the discovery of various illegal substances and related items, including:



Seven compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp



506 wrappers of a substance also believed to be Indian hemp



Three boxes of brown paper wrappers for Oris Cigarettes



Three boxes of Oris Cigarettes



Three packs of Vergra 50mg (a restricted drug)



Seventy-three cigarette lighters



Two bundles of rubber wrappers

During interrogation, the suspect admitted ownership of the seized items. He is currently in police custody and under investigation.

According to authorities, he will be arraigned before court upon completion of the investigation.

The police have issued a warning to the public—particularly those involved in the sale or use of narcotic substances—to refrain from such illegal activities, as law enforcement efforts will continue.