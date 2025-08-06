2 hours ago

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect, Osman Abdul Majeed, for the unlawful possession of a foreign pistol and ammunition.

The arrest was made on July 29, 2025, at the Tweapease Police Barrier near Obuasi during a routine vehicle search operation.

Circumstances Of Arrest

Majeed was on board a Toyota minibus traveling from Kumasi to Tarkwa when officers discovered an unregistered Bruni Model 92 pistol concealed in his backpack.

The weapon was loaded with three rounds of live 9mm ammunition. When questioned, Majeed stated that the firearm was handed to him in Tamale by one Awal, who instructed him to deliver it to an individual in Tarkwa.

However, he was unable to produce any documentation authorizing possession or transport of the weapon.

Current Status

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be put before court to face justice. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the weapon and identify and arrest all other persons connected to the case.

The police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the possession and transportati on of the firearm.