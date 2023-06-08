15 hours ago

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man, identified as Akpannu, for allegedly attacking a pastor with a machete for allegedly giving him a fake prophecy.

It was gathered that the accused stabbed the pastor of one of the new generation churches identified as Prophet Anayochukwu, in May 2023.

The incident was said to have happened at the church’s headquarters during service.

The accused claimed that the pastor, during a prayer session, told him that he was about to lose his sister except when certain prayers were conducted.

He further said a pastor had earlier told him that for him to be successful in business he must perform certain spiritual cleansing which required him to buy coconut and dry gin with which to pray.

Angered by the earlier prophecy which the accused claimed did not work, he attacked the second pastor with a cutlass inside the church premises.

The matter was reported to the police, who trailed the accused to his hideout where he was arrested.

During interrogation at the station, the accused alleged that both pastors instilled fear in him by giving him false prophecies that his only sister would die by January, 2023.