10 hours ago

Manchester City is reportedly considering a move for teenager Kobbie Mainoo, who currently plays for their rivals, Manchester United.

Mainoo, a UK-born player of Ghanaian descent, is highly regarded in English football and recently received acclaim for his performance with the club's Under-21 side, where he provided two assists.

The talented midfielder also impressed during the pre-season and was named man of the match in a friendly game against Arsenal before suffering an injury setback.

Manchester City is reportedly prepared to make a move for Mainoo, despite the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, according to reports.

However, it is unclear whether Manchester United would entertain an offer from their rivals. The amount City would be willing to spend to acquire him is also unknown.

Pep Guardiola's team is known for its commitment to developing young and talented players, and it is suggested that Manchester United is facing financial constraints due to financial fair play regulations.

Kobbie Mainoo made his senior debut for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup last season and has already won the FA Youth Cup with the club's academy. He later made his Premier League debut, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 win against Leicester City.

Mainoo has made one appearance for Manchester United and has two assists to his name.