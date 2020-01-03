15 minutes ago

A man, known as Davy, met his untimely death during marathon sexual intercourse with a commercial sex worker in a brothel on New Year day in his bid to win GHS800.

The incident is said to have happened at the Graceland Brothel at 21, Moshalasi Street, Ejigbo, Lagos Nigeria where a sex competition between the commercial sex worker, Amaka, and Davy took place. The competition was to see who will get exhausted during the intercourse and give up.

A bet of N50, 000 equivalent to GHS800 to be given to the winner of the sex competition was agreed upon.

Davy was known patron of the prostitutes and often boasted about his sexual prowess to his friends. He usually told them about how he could spend hours on end having sex with ladies until the ladies run away.

But his competition with Amaka turned tragic when during the seventh round, he fell off her and became unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have arrested the prostitute and are investigating the matter but have confirmed his death.

MyNewsGh