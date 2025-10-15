13 minutes ago

A 51-year-old man, Nana Obeng Tandoh, has been granted bail of GH¢30,000 with two sureties by the Adabraka District Court for allegedly defrauding an immigration officer under the pretext of securing him accommodation in Accra.

The court, presided over by Nana Abena Asoh Owusu-Omenyo, directed that one of the sureties be justified.

Tandoh, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretences, is scheduled to return to court on October 30, 2025.

According to the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Apewah Achana, the complainant, Mr. Mumuni Labaran, had recently been posted to Accra and was searching for a place to stay when he met Tandoh through a housing agent.

Tandoh, posing as a civil engineer, took the officer to a nearly completed apartment at Dzorwulu, claiming it was available for rent.

After inspecting the property, the complainant paid GH¢24,000 as a one-year advance, believing the apartment would be ready in a month.

However, the accused reportedly disappeared after receiving the money, leaving the officer stranded. Further checks revealed that several other people had also been duped by Tandoh using the same property.

He was later arrested by the Nima Divisional CID on September 19, 2025, in connection with a similar fraud case.

During investigations, he allegedly admitted to taking rent advances from multiple victims for apartments he neither owned nor managed.

Following the completion of investigations, Tandoh was charged and arraigned, and the court granted him bail while the case continues.