2 hours ago

A 51-year-old car sprayer who allegedly slashed his girlfriend severally with a knife after a misunderstanding has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Daniel Anum Komey, is alleged to have slashed the hand of his four-year-old daughter who tried to stop him from hurting her mother.

Charged with two counts of causing harm, Komey pleaded not guilty.

Charity allegedly informed Komey of quitting their relationship because she was no longer interested.

The court, presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann, admitted Komey to bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties, one of whom was to be justified.

This was after the defence counsel prayed for bail and informed the court that they would prefer to use Court-Connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

The court therefore referred the matter to January 27, 2025.

Prosecution led by Detective Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei said the complainant Janet Appiah aged 40 years is a caterer residing at Mantsemegome, a suburb of La.

The prosecution said the complainant is also a friend to the victim Charity Agbotsi, a caterer aged 34 years.

Chief Inspector Opoku said the victim also resides at La near Holy Reform Apostolic church with her 3 children including, victim Wren Naa Ayeley Komey aged 4 years.

The prosecution said Komey also resides at Teshie with his wife and other children.

The court heard that about 14 years ago, Komey met and fell in love with the victim Charity Agbotsi.

The prosecution said the two had a relationship and they had three children including victim Wren Naa Ayeley Komey, the second victim.

It said Komey paid visits to Charity intermittently throughout the relationship.

The Prosecution held that in January 2024, Komey moved in to live with victim Charity with the excuse that he had issues with his wife.

The court was told that the two cohabited for 7 months and Komey went back to his wife in August 2024 but visited the victim intermittently.

The prosecution said the victim made it known to Komey that she was no longer interested in the relationship, but Komey continued to visit.

On October 27, 2024, at about 2:00 pm Komey visited the victim, and a misunderstanding ensued between them.

The prosecution said the victim left the house with two of their children including victim Wren Naa Ayeley Komey to the complainant’s house which is about 500 metres away from her house to live there for a while.

The court said on Monday, November 28, 2024, at about 7:00 pm whilst eating with her friend and the children, they heard a knock on the door.

Komey then entered the room where they were eating and he threatened that he would not leave until he killed the victim, Charity and killed himself.

Prosecution said Komey showed them a plastic bottle containing a substance he claimed was alcohol and also removed a small bottle from his pocket which he said was pesticide, saying that he was going to kill the victim and commit suicide thereafter.

Prosecution said Komey removed a small knife from his pocket, pounced on the victim Charity and stabbed her indiscriminately.

Victim Wren Na Ayeley Komey in an attempt to stop Komey’s father, was also stabbed with a knife in her right hand by the accused.

Both victims sustained degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Police Hospital and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals respectively for treatment, whilst the accused who also sustained a cut on his left hand was arrested by the Police and sent to the Police Hospital for treatment under guard.

ThepProsecution said the victims were later discharged on November 1, 2024, but they were still undergoing treatment.

The court heard on October 31, 2024, Komey was discharged, and the matter was transferred to Cantonments DOVVSU for further action.

The prosecution said the medical forms of the two victims and the accused were duly endorsed by the medical officers who stated the major degrees of injuries on both victims.