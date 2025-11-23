1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has taken into custody Samuel Obeng Acheampong, the man captured in a widely circulated video appearing to offer a child a substance believed to be a cigarette.

According to the Police, the arrest was effected on 22nd November 2025 following an intelligence-driven operation.

During preliminary questioning, Acheampong reportedly confessed to being the individual in the video and disclosed that the incident occurred about five years ago.

He is currently being held as investigations continue and is expected to be arraigned to face charges relating to child endangerment.

The Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding children, warning the public to refrain from any conduct that puts minors at risk. Officers stressed that anyone found exposing children to harmful or inappropriate behaviour will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.