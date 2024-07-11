4 hours ago

A man involved in the brutal lynching of upcoming musician Nana Yaw, popularly known as Wyllbee, has sought spiritual protection from Prophet Paul Kusi Appiah.

He claims that he is being haunted by the ghost of the deceased.

The man, who insists he was only minimally involved in the incident, has reportedly been experiencing disturbing encounters and unsettling visions of Wyllbee’s ghost since the tragic event.

The pastor, per his spiritual connotations, revealed the haunted man was already spiritually dead and required deep sacrifice to revert the harm.

He also revealed everyone who had a hand in the killing directly or indirectly, including the said lover and the police, will suffer similar fate.

Wyllbee, a musician based in Sowutuom, Accra, met his untimely death in a tragic case of mistaken identity at Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that Wyllbee had traveled from Accra to Kumasi to spend a few days with his girlfriend. However, the situation took a fatal turn when he was mistakenly identified as a thief.

The community, acting on this false assumption, brutally beat Wyllbee, resulting in severe injuries. He was later transferred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man now seeking spiritual help claims he did not actively participate in the beating but merely touched Wyllbee with his leg

Despite this, he believes that Wyllbee’s ghost has been tormenting him ever since.

Also, a body builder who partook in Wyllbee’s killing has since passed on, heightening the fears.

Video below: