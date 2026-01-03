12 hours ago

The Ahenema Kokoben community near Trede in the Ashanti region is reeling after a 28-year-old man, Benjamin Kwabena, popularly known as Wofa Atta, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing three young siblings.

The victims, two boys aged 11 and 4 and their female twin, are children of Mary Aboagye, a local charcoal seller.

What made the case particularly disturbing, according to court records, was the way the accused exploited trust.

Wofa Atta used his family connections—his elder sister was a friend of the victims’ mother—to gain access to the children’s home.

He often visited on his bicycle, offering rides and small favors, gradually earning the confidence of the children.

The abuse came to light when the youngest child, showing unusual awareness for her age, warned her brother not to follow Wofa Atta and later told their mother.

Following the disclosure, Mary Aboagye reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest and prosecution.

The circuit court noted the premeditated and repeated nature of the offences, highlighting the serious breach of trust and the long-term impact on the victims.

In handing down the 18-year sentence, the judge emphasized the importance of protecting children and warned communities about predators who often hide behind familiarity.