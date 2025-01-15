5 hours ago

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 20-year-old to a 3-year jail term for impersonation and unlawful possession of military uniforms and related items.

Alex Cobbina is reported to have uploaded a video of himself on “TikTok” wearing a camouflage trouser and a naval vest, claiming to be a military officer.

The Ghana Armed Forces in a Facebook post indicated the Ghana Navy had monitored videos of Mr. Cobbina on the social media platform making unsavory comment about the military.

He is said to have commented on remarks attributed to President John Dramani Mahama about dismissing military recruits who entered the service through protocol arrangements.

Alex Cobbina before his prosecution was a washing bay attendant in the Central Region.

He was also ordered by the court to pay a GH¢12,000 fine.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has thus cautioned the general public to refrain from making videos on social media for personal gains aimed at tarnishing the image of the security force.

The GAF also advised the public to heed the constant education and numerous reminders to desist from making malicious comments on social media.

“GAF reiterates that persons who are involved in such acts would be tracked down and made to face the full rigours of the law,” the statement read.

The security force is urging the cooperation of the public in refraining from posting negative content about the military on social media as it says could hinder national development.