The High Court in Wa has sentenced Shariff Abdulai, also known as “Cristos,” to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder committed in the Upper West and Savannah regions.

In a statement dated March 4, 2026, the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the Upper West Region confirmed that Abdulai was convicted for the murder of Issah Yahaya and 22 other victims.

According to police, the convict admitted to killing 16 people in Wa, five in Bole, and one each in Banda Nkwanta and Bamboi.

He was arrested on October 6, 2025, following sustained intelligence-led operations. After committal proceedings at the District Magistrate Court, he was arraigned before the High Court in Wa on March 4, 2026.

Represented by counsel, Abdulai pleaded guilty to the charges. The presiding judge, Osei-Wusu Antwi, sentenced him to life imprisonment with hard labour based on his own plea.

The convict is expected to serve his sentence at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

The Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring public safety across the region.