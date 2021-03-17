23 minutes ago

A casual confrontation among some youth at Effiekuma in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality (EKMA) in the Western Region turned bloody when one of them died in the ensuing violence.

The Takoradi Central Divisional Police Command is investigating the murder of Emmanuel Ato Simpson, who is said to have died from a wound inflicted by a mysterious knife during the confrontation.

The confrontation came about when a 19-year-old resident, Francis Esson, sought to caution some youngmen, supposedly in an excited mood, to stop making noise behind his window.

Mystery knife

The youngmen, some of whom were said to be smoking at the time, were apparently incensed by the caution, and engaged Esson in a fight during which Ato Simpson died from the ‘mystery’ knife.

The suspect, Esson, and the other men in the fight have denied ownership of the knife.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said the victim was said to be among the group of young smokers behind the suspect’s window.

She said the incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. last Saturday at Effiekuma Car Washing Bay, and that the victim was rushed to the nearby clinic with a deep wound on his chest.

Suspect

DSP Ewurabena Adiku said the suspect heard noise behind his room at that time of the night, with smoke entering his room through the back window.

She said the suspect at a point moved to the back of the room to register his displeasure at the behaviour of those smoking and making noise but the gang of smokers did not take kindly to his admonition and fiercely confronted him, which resulted in the fight between him and Ato Simpson.

She said Esson denied ever stepping out of his room with a knife, and that he did not know where the knife came from and who stabbed the victim.

Victim’s death

DSP Ewurabena Adiku said the victim was sent to the Grace Mission Hospital in time but the medical team indicated that he died while receiving treatment.

She said the body had since been transferred to the mortuary of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, while the suspect was in police custody pending arraignment.

Source: graphic.com.gh