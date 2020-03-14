50 minutes ago

Police have launched a hunt for a 46-year-old man who allegedly beat up his wife to death on Wednesday, March 11, after he caught her having sexual intercourse with her lover in the open at a drinking spot.

The incident, which happened at a chang’aa joint in Koropwon Village, Kapenguria, West Pokot County, Kenya, has shocked area residents.

It is said the suspect, identified as Jacob Yego Cheptantan, had on Wednesday evening gone to drink chang’aa at the den located meters from his house when he found his wife, Gladys Lojao, in the arms of another man. Lojao and her paramour were reportedly drunk.

Cheptantan’s wife — said to be in her 40s — and her lover later disappeared from the other drinkers’ sight.

It is said the alleged adulterous wife and her lover had borrowed a mattress from the owner of the drinking den, and took it behind the main house, where they used it to cushion themselves as they had sex.

Cheptantan, who had seen his wife and her lover go behind the main house, followed them later and found the two immersed in illicit sex.

It was then that the suspect confronted his wife, and began beating her up.

Kapenguria OCPD Julius Kyumbule told K24 Digital that the suspect used a heavy plank to hit his wife in the head and other parts of her body.

“We understand that the two had marital disputes that have lasted for long,” said Kyumbule.

“The suspect has since gone into hiding, and we have launched a spirited hunt for him,” added the OCPD.

According to an eyewitness, Naomi Cheruto, after the suspect struck his spouse multiple times, he called his children and asked them to carry their mother to the house located meters away.

It is said Gladys Lojao was pronounced dead in the wee hours of Thursday morning (March 12).

The owner of the drinking den identified only as Nelly has since been arrested, with her sister, Faizah Chepkemoi, wondering why her sibling has been apprehended, yet she wasn’t involved in the death of Lojao.

“I do not understand why police arrested my sister Nelly, yet she was not directly or indirectly involved in the death of Gladys. Actually, my sister was deep asleep, when Gladys and her lover were having sex behind her house,” said Chepkemoi.

Nelly’s son, Ismael Ken, said his mother’s arrest was unwarranted, given “Gladys died in her house, and not at my mother’s homestead”.

Gladys Lojao’s body was taken to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital morgue.

Jacob Yego Cheptatan and his Late wife had seven children together.

Source: K24 Digital