2 hours ago

The Nkawkaw Police Command has arrested 24-year-old Kwaku Siaw who allegedly killed her lover at Nkawkaw Krofoforom in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The 18-year-old deceased, whose name was only given as Adwoa was murdered on Tuesday.

Siaw, a washing bay attendant, according to information gathered by Adom News correspondent Akwasi Dwamena bolted after committing the heinous crime.

Parents of the suspect said their son and Adwoa were living peacefully with their two children despite normal couple fights.

They are therefore in shock as they are yet to come to terms with why Siaw murdered the mother of his kids.