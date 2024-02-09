7 hours ago

A 20-year-old man, Abdullah Mohammed, who allegedly killed a 74-year-old stroke patient, Alice Kakari, after robbing her home, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the robbery.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reports that the Kasoa Ofaakor Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Oheneba Kuffour, is still trying him for the murder, for which he has been remanded.

This comes after the prosecutor, on January 25, 2024, told the court that the convict robbed and killed Alice Kakari after she tried to shout for help.

He said that the suspect tied the woman with a rope, cut her neck, and ransacked the three-bedroom house, stealing valuable items and an undisclosed amount of money.

The unfortunate incident occurred near the Ballon Hotel at Awutu Senya East in the Central region.

The suspect was caught on a CCTV mounted in the 74-year-old Alice Kakari’s home.

Following the court proceedings, a daughter of the deceased, Gifty Obenewaa Yeboah, told Adom News although she is happy about the sentence, she is very sad that her mother is no more.

“In fact, 50 years is enough because he has really caused us so much pain. We are also waiting for the murder case as well. He needs to be punished very well” she said.