1 hour ago

Ibrahim Mohammed popularly known as Commander Kanewu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been arrested for threatening to shoot and harm some public officials.

Mohammed was arrested on Wednesday after the Police declared him wanted on Monday, following a viral video.

The Police announced a GH¢100,000 bounty for anyone who provided information that could lead to his arrest.

He is currently in custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.