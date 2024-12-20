2 hours ago

The Accra High Court has sentenced Christopher Kofi Kyere Sorkpa to five (5) years imprisonment for causing damage to some vehicles at Parliament.

According to a 3news.com report, the prosecution charged the 33-year-old, the first accused, with six counts of offenses, including conspiracy to commit unlawful damage.

During a court hearing on Friday, December 20, 2024, Okyere pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, which influenced the presiding judge, Samuel Bright Asiedu's decision to convict him.

Another accused, Wisdom Ahli, was remanded into police custody by the court for his involvement in the vandalism that took place at Parliament.

The case was adjourned to January 9, 2025, for the charges against the second accused to be re-examined.

About the vandalism at Parliament

There was drama at the precincts of the Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, when a man went on a rampage, destroying the vehicles of some Members of Parliament with an axe.

According to reports gathered by GhanaWeb, the man, who claimed he was ‘sent by God,’ concealed an axe under his jalabia - a long white garment mostly worn by Arabs or Muslims.

Eyewitnesses indicated that he posed as a preacher as he entered the walls of Parliament and, after gaining access, started smashing the vehicles with the axe.

He managed to damage at least four vehicles reportedly belonging to some legislators before being apprehended.

Security officials at the Parliament House were forced to fire warning shots before arresting the man, some reports said.

Another man believed to be an accomplice was also arrested.