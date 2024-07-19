10 hours ago

Discover how Albanian Education Minister Ogerta Manastirliu and her Kosovan counterpart, Arbërie Nagavci, are championing the preservation and promotion of the Albanian language in diaspora communities worldwide.

Introduction

Commitment to Preserving Albanian Language and Culture

A Unified Effort

The Role of Diaspora Teachers

In a significant move to bolster the Albanian language and culture among diaspora communities, Ministers Ogerta Manastirliu of Albania and Arbërie Nagavci of Kosovo participated in the XVII Nationwide Seminar with Albanian Language and Culture teachers. The seminar underscored the crucial role of educators in preserving Albania's linguistic heritage and highlighted the collaborative efforts of both nations to support Albanian schools globally.The seminar, held with teachers dedicated to the Albanian language and culture in the diaspora, emphasized the immense dedication required at all levels to achieve their mission. Minister Manastirliu's remarks highlighted the collective goal of strengthening the Albanian language as a cornerstone of national identity."Dear teachers of the diaspora, I am truly moved to see you all here, united in our main goal of preserving and strengthening our beautiful Albanian language. Your efforts in transmitting our nation's greatest values and fulfilling the historical mission of our national identity are invaluable," stated Manastirliu. She expressed pride in the collaborative work with her Kosovan counterpart, Arbërie Nagavci, in supporting Albanian schools and classes wherever Albanians reside.According to Minister Manastirliu, the seminar has brought together 150 diaspora teachers who are professionally dedicated to teaching the Albanian language to new generations. She praised their commitment and the sacrifices they have made to keep the language alive.

"Today, I am delighted to see 150 diaspora teachers who, with great care, professionalism, love, and dedication, have been teaching the Albanian language across generations. As I traveled from Tirana, I reflected on the sacrifices you have endured and the associations and connections you have built. These efforts are crucial to our common mission of preserving our beautiful Albanian language," Manastirliu added.

Joint Efforts of Kosovo and Albania

Cultivating the Language Among Youth

The Diaspora Seminar: A Platform for Unity

Conclusion

Minister Arbërie Nagavci emphasized the collaborative nature of the seminar, which reflects the joint efforts of the Ministries of Education of Kosovo and Albania. She called for innovative approaches to ensure the Albanian language thrives among younger generations in exile."Focusing on our mother tongue and finding new ways to cultivate it among the younger generation of emigrants are essential tasks. We must continuously dedicate ourselves to this mission, especially in countries where Albanians live and work, to ensure the Albanian language is spoken as often and as naturally as possible," said Nagavci.The Diaspora Seminar, which commenced on Thursday, serves as a vital platform for teachers of the Albanian language from all Albanian regions. These educators, who reside and work in various countries around the world, gathered to share their experiences and strategies for promoting the Albanian language and culture.The seminar highlighted the critical role of education in preserving the Albanian language and culture among diaspora communities. With the steadfast support of Ministers Manastirliu and Nagavci, the mission to strengthen the Albanian linguistic heritage is gaining momentum. This united effort reflects a deep commitment to ensuring that the Albanian language continues to flourish globally, enriching the lives of future generations.