1 hour ago

Manchester City boosted their Premier League title hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Arsenal, cutting the gap at the top to just three points.

City made a bright start and took the lead in the 15th minute through Cheeki, setting the tone early at a tense encounter. However, Arsenal responded almost immediately, as Kai Havertz capitalised on a costly error by the City goalkeeper to level the score just three minutes later.

The match remained finely balanced until the second half, when Erling Haaland restored City’s advantage in the 65th minute with a clinical finish.

The result has significant implications for the title race. Arsenal remain top of the table but have now played a game more than City. With five matches left for the Gunners and six for Pep Guardiola’s side, the momentum appears to be shifting.

City’s victory sets up a gripping finale to the season, with the title race now firmly alive and both sides facing little margin for error in the weeks ahead.