Manchester City secured the 2026 EFL Cup title with a commanding 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.
After a goalless first half in which both sides struggled to break the deadlock, City took control shortly after the restart through Nico O'Reilly.
The midfielder opened the scoring in the 60th minute, giving City a deserved lead following sustained pressure. Just four minutes later, he struck again, doubling his tally and effectively sealing the contest.
Arsenal were unable to respond, as City maintained their composure and control to see out the match and secure the trophy.
The victory marks another major success for Manchester City, reinforcing their dominance in English football, while Arsenal are left to reflect on missed opportunities after a quiet attacking display.
City’s clinical second-half performance ultimately proved decisive, as they lifted the Carabao Cup in front of a packed Wembley crowd.
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