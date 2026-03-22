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Manchester City secured the 2026 EFL Cup title with a commanding 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.

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‎After a goalless first half in which both sides struggled to break the deadlock, City took control shortly after the restart through Nico O'Reilly.

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‎The midfielder opened the scoring in the 60th minute, giving City a deserved lead following sustained pressure. Just four minutes later, he struck again, doubling his tally and effectively sealing the contest.

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‎Arsenal were unable to respond, as City maintained their composure and control to see out the match and secure the trophy.

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‎The victory marks another major success for Manchester City, reinforcing their dominance in English football, while Arsenal are left to reflect on missed opportunities after a quiet attacking display.

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‎City’s clinical second-half performance ultimately proved decisive, as they lifted the Carabao Cup in front of a packed Wembley crowd.

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