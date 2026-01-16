49 minutes ago

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign England defender Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace, City is set to bolster their back line ahead of the second half of the season.

City have accepted a £20m agreement for the 24-year-old centre-back, bringing to an end weeks of speculation over his future. The move hands Pep Guardiola a new defensive option as his side continue to compete on multiple fronts at home and in Europe.

Guéhi, a graduate of Chelsea’s academy, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent defenders since joining Palace in 2021. Known for his composure on the ball, reading of the game and leadership qualities, he has been a central figure at Selhurst Park.

For City, the signing is seen as both a short-term reinforcement and a long-term investment. Guardiola has often emphasised the importance of defenders who are comfortable in possession and tactically intelligent, traits that have defined Guéhi’s rise in recent seasons.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will be disappointed to lose a player who has been a cornerstone of their defence, but the fee represents solid business for a club that has previously resisted interest in their captain.

Guéhi is expected to slot quickly into City’s squad, offering competition and depth at centre-back as they navigate a demanding run of fixtures.

The move underlines City’s intent to stay ahead of their rivals, with Guardiola continuing to fine-tune his squad as the race for silverware intensifies.