2 hours ago

Manchester City delivered a commanding 3–0 victory over Liverpool in a high-stakes Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium, celebrating Pep Guardiola’s 1,000th managerial game with a performance that could shape the title race.

Scorers & Key Moments



29’: Erling Haaland heads home his 99th league goal for City after missing an earlier penalty



45+1’: Nico Gonzalez doubles the lead with a deflected strike off Virgil van Dijk



63’: Jeremy Doku curls in a sensational third from outside the box

Doku’s electric display earned him Player of the Match, while Haaland’s celebration — a karate kick to the corner flag — underlined City’s swagger.

Liverpool now sit eighth, level on points with Spurs, Villa, and Man United, but behind on goal difference. They’ve won just one of their last five league games.

City’s Winning Run (All Competitions)



3–0 vs Liverpool (Premier League)



4–1 vs Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)



3–1 vs Bournemouth (Premier League)



3–1 vs Swansea (EFL Cup)

City head into the international break in high spirits, just four points behind leaders Arsenal.