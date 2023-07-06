50 minutes ago

Manchester United, one of the powerhouses of English football, has decided to withdraw their interest in Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, following the capture of Mason Mount.

On Wednesday, Manchester United officially announced the signing of former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, securing him on a long-term deal.

The Red Devils had been monitoring Kudus, who had caught the attention of manager Erik Ten Hag with his impressive performances for Ajax.

Kudus had a stellar campaign with Ajax, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions. He also showcased his talent on the international stage, emerging as Ghana's standout player in the World Cup qualifiers, contributing three goals.

With the addition of Mason Mount, Manchester United's focus has shifted towards finding a striker, with Harry Kane now becoming their primary target.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion have emerged as the front-runners in the pursuit of the versatile playmaker, and they could potentially secure a deal before the transfer window closes.

Mohammed Kudus, who is currently 22 years old, still has two years remaining on his contract with Ajax. Despite efforts to extend his stay, there have been no positive outcomes thus far.