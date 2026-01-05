5 hours ago

Manchester United have dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim with immediate effect, the club confirmed on Monday morning.

The decision comes less than 48 hours after United were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United in the English Premier League, a result that appeared to be the final straw following a difficult spell for the club.

In a brief statement, United said the decision was taken earlier on Monday, signalling the end of Amorim’s short and turbulent reign at Old Trafford.

Amorim, who arrived with a reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches, struggled to find consistency in performances and results, with United failing to meet expectations in the league despite flashes of promise.

Sunday’s draw against Leeds summed up many of the issues that plagued his tenure, moments of control followed by costly lapses, leaving the team unable to close out games.

Pressure had been mounting from supporters and pundits alike, as United fell short of the standards expected of one of England’s most successful clubs.

The club is expected to announce interim arrangements in the coming days as it begins the search for a new manager to steady the ship and restore confidence.

For now, Manchester United turn the page once again, hoping the next appointment can deliver the stability and success that has proved elusive in recent seasons.