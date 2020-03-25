53 minutes ago

Athletico Madrid and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is in demand and has won several admirers with his form for the rojiblancos this season.

The 26 year old Ghanaian midfielder is on the wanted list of several English Premier League teams and his club are doing everything possible to award him a contract extension and increase his modest 50 million euros release clause.

Manchester United have been in the market for a defensive midfielder and the Manchestereveningnews has reported that the club will look to the Ghanaian in the summer.

Thomas Partey is winning a fair few admirers around Europe for his performances for Atletico Madrid. Certainly he caught the eye as Diego Simeone’s side dumped Liverpool out of Europe in one of the last fixtures before the coronavirus-enforced suspension.

United have looked at Partey, along with a number of other defensive midfielders, as mentioned .

The Ghanaian would appear to have the all-round package when it comes to the position, though his importance to Atletico has increased and he would be difficult to prise away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

If he and Atletico were open to a transfer, United should put themselves at the front of the queue - though they wouldn’t be alone.