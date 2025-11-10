4 hours ago

The Manhyia Palace has dissolved the funeral committee responsible for organising the burial of legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba following a mediation meeting between his divided family members on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The decision comes after months of acrimony within the late musician’s family since his death at age 60 on July 26, 2025.

The dispute has centred on disagreements between his elder sister, Ernestina, and Akosua Serwaa, his first wife, on one side, and the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and Odo Broni, his second wife, on the other.

Before the Palace’s intervention, Ernestina and Akosua Serwaa had secured an interlocutory injunction seeking to restrain the family head, Odo Broni, and Transitions Funeral Home from going ahead with the planned funeral slated for December 6, 2025.

The first wife claimed she had been excluded from the funeral planning process and only discovered the burial date through social media. She and Ernestina also demanded a fresh autopsy to verify the cause of Daddy Lumba’s death.

However, the Kumasi High Court dismissed the injunction on October 28, 2025, allowing the family head to proceed with preparations.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Ernestina invoked Otumfuo’s Great Oath, appealing directly to the Asantehene for royal arbitration.

After several hearings, the final meeting at Manhyia on November 10 brought together the feuding relatives and key traditional figures, including Baffour Kantankrakye, the linguist of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The deliberations were held behind closed doors.

According to reports by By Grace TV, Manhyia ruled in favour of Ernestina, ordering the immediate dissolution of the funeral committee and the suspension of the December 6 burial until further notice.

The Palace also granted permission for a second autopsy to be conducted before new funeral arrangements can be made.

The ruling marks a major turn in the ongoing family feud and temporarily halts preparations for the burial of one of Ghana’s most celebrated music icons.